LONDON May 15 A controlled explosion was carried out on a suspect package in Manchester United's Old Trafford ground on Sunday, police said.

Earlier a Premier League match between United and Bournemouth was abandoned and the stadium evacuated before kickoff following the discovery of the package.

"A controlled explosion has just been carried out within the stadium by bomb disposal experts at Old Trafford. More to follow," Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Andrew Roche)