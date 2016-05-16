LONDON May 16 Manchester's police commissioner demanded an inquiry into the "fiasco" of a fake bomb left behind from a training exercise at Old Trafford that forced the abandonment on Sunday of a Premier League soccer match.

The device led to the evacuation of Manchester United's stadium about 20 minutes before the scheduled 1400 GMT kickoff of their final game of the season against Bournemouth.

"This fiasco caused massive inconvenience to supporters who had come from far and wide to watch the match, wasted the time of huge numbers of police officers and the army's bomb squad, and unnecessarily put people in danger," Police and Crime Commissioner for Greater Manchester Tony Lloyd said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by John Stonestreet)