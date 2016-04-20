Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0

April 20 An inspired Matteo Darmian scored his first goal for Manchester United and set up another as Louis van Gaal's side kept alive their hopes of a top-four finish with a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Darmian unleashed a screaming volley with his weaker left foot early in the second half, after Palace defender Damien Delaney turned the Italy fullback's sharp low cross into his own net in the fifth minute.

Playing in an adventurous formation with Wayne Rooney in a deeper role behind the front four, United were denied more goals by a string of superb saves by visiting goalkeeper Julian Speroni.

The 36-year-old Argentine kept out a barrage of stinging shots from Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Rooney, but was powerless to stop Delaney's own goal and Darmian's thunderbolt which went in off the post. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)