Soccer-English crowds boom as new fans flock to games
LONDON, Feb 3 The emergence of "a new generation" of football fans has put English soccer on its way to a record-breaking season.
Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0
April 20 An inspired Matteo Darmian scored his first goal for Manchester United and set up another as Louis van Gaal's side kept alive their hopes of a top-four finish with a 2-0 home win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Darmian unleashed a screaming volley with his weaker left foot early in the second half, after Palace defender Damien Delaney turned the Italy fullback's sharp low cross into his own net in the fifth minute.
Playing in an adventurous formation with Wayne Rooney in a deeper role behind the front four, United were denied more goals by a string of superb saves by visiting goalkeeper Julian Speroni.
The 36-year-old Argentine kept out a barrage of stinging shots from Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Rooney, but was powerless to stop Delaney's own goal and Darmian's thunderbolt which went in off the post. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 3 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele senses there is something special on the horizon at White Hart Lane with his north London side sitting second in the Premier League, nine points behind Chelsea after 23 games.
LONDON, Feb 3 Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks with a calf strain that has already sidelined him for Saturday's big game at Premier League leaders Chelsea, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.