Manchester United 1 Everton 0

April 3 Manchester United maintained their push for a top four Premier League finish when they beat Everton with a second-half goal from Anthony Martial at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Martial took advantage of poor Everton defending to strike at the far post in the 54th minute after substitute Timothy Fosu-Mensah whipped the ball across the face of the goal with both John Stones and Seamus Coleman failing to clear the danger.

Everton, who will face Manchester United again in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley later this month if Louis van Gaal's side win their last-eight replay, almost equalised two minutes later when Phil Jagielka headed against David De Gea's crossbar.

United's record goalscorer Bobby Charlton, now 78, was given a warm salute when he appeared on the pitch before the match as the South Stand at Old Trafford was renamed the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand in his honour. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Toby Davis)