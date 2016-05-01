Manchester United 1 Leicester City 1

May 1 Leicester City must wait at least one more day for their first-ever Premier League title after drawing 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Claudio Ranieri's side fell short of the victory that would have brought the silverware but they will be crowned champions on Monday if second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who trail them by eight points, fail to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where they have not won since 1990.

Hopes of a Leicester triumph on Sunday suffered an early setback when striker Anthony Martial put United ahead with a neat right-foot finish from Antonio Valencia's eighth-minute cross.

Wes Morgan soon headed an equaliser from a Danny Drinkwater free kick, and the visitors thought they deserved a penalty when Riyad Mahrez clashed with Marcos Rojo in the United area, but without the suspended Jamie Vardy they lacked their usual threat on the break.

Leicester finished the game with 10 men after Drinkwater was sent off for a second bookable offence five minutes from time.

The midfielder will now miss Leicester's next game at home to Everton, when victory will secure the title even if Tottenham beat Chelsea.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)