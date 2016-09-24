LONDON, Sept 24 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney was dropped to the substitutes' bench for the Premier League match against champions Leicester City on Saturday.

United manager Jose Mourinho bowed to pressure for Rooney to be left out of the starting line-up following a number of lacklustre performances from the England forward.

Defender Chris Smalling will captain United against Leicester at Old Trafford as they bid to avoid a third successive league defeat.

Mourinho also named 18-year-old striker Marcus Rashford in his team along with midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by John O'Brien)