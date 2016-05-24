May 24 Factbox on Jose Mourinho who, according to Sky TV reports on Tuesday, has agreed personal terms to become Manchester United manager: Born Jan. 26 1963 in Setubal, Portugal. Sporting Lisbon 1992-96

1992 - After a modest playing career, accepts a job as an interpreter for former England manager Bobby Robson at Sporting Lisbon.

1994-96 - Becomes Sporting assistant coach. Barcelona 1996

1996 - Moves with Robson to Barcelona in 1996 and helps them win the King's Cup, Super Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.

Benfica 2000

2000 - Takes his first job as a fully-fledged coach at Benfica but falls out with the club's president and quits. Porto 2003-2005

Joins Porto in 2003 and wins the UEFA Cup and domestic cup double in his first full season in charge. In 2004 they win a second successive domestic league title and the Champions League with a 3-0 win over AS Monaco. After the match Mourinho says he will leave and is soon appointed coach of Chelsea on a three-year contract. Chelsea 2005-2007

Leads Chelsea to their first top-flight title for 50 years and they retain the Premier League trophy a year later. Chelsea finish second in the league behind Manchester United in 2007 and lose to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals. They win the League Cup and the FA Cup though. Club announce Mourinho's departure in September 2007 after a falling out with Russian owner Roman Abramovich. Inter Milan 2008-2010

Mourinho replaces Roberto Mancini as coach of Inter Milan in June 2008, shocking Italy with his outspoken style. Wins the Serie A title in his debut season. In 2010 he ends the club's 45-year wait for a third European crown as they complete a Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup treble. Quits after a series of run-ins with the Italian football establishment. "We have done something historic that has never happened in Italian football. But still we don't properly understand what we have achieved," he said. Real Madrid 2010-2013 Becomes coach of Real Madrid in May 2010, signing a four-year contract with the Spanish giants. Wins King's Cup in his first season. In 2012, Real win their first La Liga title for four years, smashing league records and ending Barcelona's domestic dominance. Becomes the fourth coach, after Tomislav Ivic, Ernst Happel and Giovanni Trapattoni, to win league titles in at least four different countries -- Portugal, England, Italy and Spain. Mourinho says in May 2012 he is motivated by the challenges ahead at Real and agrees a two-year contract extension that ties him to the club until 2016. Dressing-room divisions come to the fore in 2013 after defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-finals. Mourinho says after the match: "I know in England I am loved -- by the fans, by the media that treat me fairly," fuelling media speculation he could be on his way back to Chelsea. Mourinho and Real end the season on a low after losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup final on May 17. Days later it is announced Mourinho will leave Real. Chelsea 2013-2015 Mourinho named Chelsea manager for the second time, on a four-year contract, on June 3, 2013. Mourinho's first competitive game back in charge ends in a 2-0 home victory over Hull City. The Portuguese suffers his first-ever home league defeat as Chelsea manager, a 2-1 reverse to Sunderland on April 19, 2014. Having consistently played down Chelsea's title chances, Mourinho's side finish third, four points behind champions Manchester City. After a strong start to the Premier League season, Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the 2015 League Cup final to claim their first trophy of the campaign, also handing Mourinho his first silverware since returning to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are crowned league champions on May 3 after beating Crystal Palace with three games to spare. Mourinho is named Premier League manager of the season. On the eve of the 2015-16 campaign, Mourinho signs a new four-year deal. Holders Chelsea go out of League Cup in fourth round, losing on penalties at Stoke City. Team lose nine of their first 16 Premier League games, increasing speculation Abramovich will part company with Mourinho despite adoring Blues fans still singing his name. After a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City, Mourinho accuses some players of "betraying his work" and says he feels "ashamed" as Chelsea hover one point above the relegation zone, 14 points outside the Champions League places. Chelsea announce on Dec. 17 that Mourinho is leaving the club by mutual consent. (Editing by Ed Osmond)