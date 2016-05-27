(Adds codes, no change to text)

LONDON May 27 Manchester United have appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 53-year-old Portuguese replaces Dutchman Louis van Gaal whose two-year reign at Old Trafford ended on Monday, two days after United lifted the FA Cup.

The self-styled "Special One", Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea in December, ending his second spell in charge of the London club. He has also managed Porto, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. (Editing by Ed Osmond)