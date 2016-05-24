* Mourinho on brink of being appointed

LONDON May 24 Jose Mourinho has agreed personal terms to become manager of Manchester United, Sky Sports television reported on Tuesday quoting unnamed sources.

The 53-year-old Portuguese is set to replace Dutchman Louis van Gaal whose two-year reign at Old Trafford was ended on Monday, two days after United lifted the FA Cup.

The self-styled 'Special One', Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea in December, ending his second spell in charge of the London club.

Earlier, British media reported that Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes flew into London on Tuesday to lead the discussions with United.

Mourinho was fired by Chelsea seven months after winning his third Premier League title for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

He has been consistently linked with the United job this year, with Van Gaal's team eventually finishing fifth in the Premier League and failing to qualify for the Champions League.

After a trophy-laden career with Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Porto, United are hoping Mourinho can bring back the glory days the club took for granted until Alex Ferguson ended his 26-year stint in charge by retiring in 2013.

Former Old Trafford goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes the Portuguese "could save" the club while Hull City manager Steve Bruce, who used to play in front of the Dane in central defence, said the chance to bring in Mourinho was "too good to miss".

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti, who will coach Bayern Munich next season, said Mourinho would be a "fantastic signing", adding United had "lost its identity this last year".

Former Old Trafford great Eric Cantona, however, said his old team should have gone for incoming Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola instead, saying he "loved" Mourinho but that his style of play is "not Manchester United".

Retired Dutch international Ronald de Boer believes Mourinho is "similar" to Van Gaal in being a "workaholic" who "prepares perfectly on how to win".

De Boer, who worked with Van Gaal at Ajax Amsterdam and with both men at Barcelona, said of Mourinho: "Sometimes it is not pretty but he knows how to grind out wins. That is what you get". (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)