Aug 12 Manchester United will be without world record signing Paul Pogba for their Premier League opener against Bournemouth on Sunday due to a suspension, the Football Association said on Friday.

Pogba signed for United for 89 million pounds ($115 million)on Tuesday, but will have to wait to make his debut after the FA named the France international as one of four players who will be suspended for the opening weekend.

Pogba's suspension has been carried over from Juventus' Italian Cup campaign last season where he picked up bookings in the semi-final against Inter Milan and the final victory over AC Milan.

Regardless of the suspension, it was unlikely that Jose Mourinho would have handed the 23-year-old his debut, with Pogba only recently returning from his holiday.

Pogba's new United team mate Chris Smalling, Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele and Robert Huth of Leicester City are the other players who will miss this weekend's kick off due to suspension. ($1 = 0.7717 pounds) (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Alison Williams)