Soccer-Sunderland accept Palace bid for defender Van Aanholt
Jan 27 Sunderland have accepted a bid for Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace after the left back submitted a transfer request.
LONDON Nov 11 Manchester United have denied reports that defender Chris Smalling has a broken toe and could be absent until late December.
"The manager (Jose Mourinho) says it is not true," a club representative told Reuters on Friday.
Mourinho appeared to question the commitment of Smalling and left back Luke Shaw after the England internationals missed Sunday's 3-1 win over Swansea City.
The Portuguese manager said that Smalling "doesn't feel that he can play 100 percent without pain", adding that there was "a difference between the brave, who want to be there at any cost, and the ones for whom a little pain can make a difference".
Both players were overlooked for England's World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Friday with interim manager Gareth Southgate telling reporters that "they are not fit and that's ruled them out for us this time".
He did not specify what the injuries were.
"Obviously it's a difficult one because I don't know the reason for the comments Jose's made," Southgate added. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by John O'Brien)
Jan 27 Everton have offered former player Jose Baxter a 12-month contract after his one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine ends in June, the club has said.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday 4th Round Friday, January 27 (GMT) Derby County(II) v Leicester City (1955) 4th Round Saturday, January 28 (GMT) Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1230) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Blackpool(IV) (1500) Burnley v Bristol City(II) (1500) Chelsea v Brentford(II) (1500) Crystal Palace v Manchester City