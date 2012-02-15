LONDON Feb 15 West Ham United's Ravel
Morrison has been charged by the Football Association over an
alleged homophobic remark on Twitter.
The 19-year-old, who moved from Manchester United to the
Championship (second division) leaders on transfer deadline day,
is alleged to have made the comment in response to another user.
The FA wrote to Morrison last week for his views on the
matter and have now formally charged him. He has until 1600 GMT
on Friday to appeal.
A statement on the FA website (www.thefa.com) read : "West
Ham United's Ravel Morrison has been charged under FA Rule E3
for use of abusive and/or insulting words including a reference
to a person's sexual orientation."
Morrison, regarded as one of the brightest young prospects
to emerge from Old Trafford in recent years, was allowed to
leave the club for some 650,000 pounds ($1.02 million) after
making just three substitute appearances in the League Cup over
the last two seasons.
He was involved in a number of off-field controversies while
at United and has yet to make his debut for the Hammers, who
were relegated from the Premier League last season and are on
course for an immediate return.
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)