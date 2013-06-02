LONDON, June 2 The official Premier League website jumped the gun on Jose Mourinho's expected return to Chelsea on Sunday by publishing a story with Monday's date - but key details left blank - announcing his appointment.

"Portuguese coach is back at Stamford Bridge after signing a xx-year contract," the headline declared.

"Jose Mourinho returns for second stint as Chelsea manager. Portuguese signs x-year-deal," the website added in key points alongside the story, which was later removed.

Mourinho bowed out of Real Madrid with a 4-2 home La Liga win over Osasuna on Saturday and is poised to rejoin Chelsea, although neither the west London club nor the coach have confirmed his next destination.

The Portuguese first joined Chelsea as manager in 2004 and won back-to-back Premier League titles in 2005 and 2006.

Former Stamford Bridge defender Ricardo Carvalho made clear on Saturday that Mourinho was poised to return when he told Sky Sports television that the Portuguese could win the title with them again next year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)