Aug 30 Television viewers around the world were treated to a dazzling exhibition of attacking football when Chelsea beat Everton 6-3 in an extraordinary game on Saturday but visiting manager Jose Mourinho was hardly purring with joy.

Mourinho's teams are traditionally rock solid at the back and he was disappointed Chelsea let in three goals in the Premier League thriller at Goodison Park.

"I know they are a good offensive side but to concede three goals is too much," the outspoken Portuguese told Sky TV. "All of them I can clearly define the mistakes, the people involved and where we failed.

"We were killers in attack, especially on the counter-attack, so when you come to this stadium and get three points it is a reason to be happy. When you come here and score six goals, obviously my players did well.

"I want to be different in that we play better football, score more goals, but I don't want to be different in the sense that we concede goals," said Mourinho.

"To concede three goals and identify the mistakes we made is something I have to work at."

New signing Diego Costa continued his excellent start to the season with two goals while Chelsea's other efforts came from Branislav Ivanovic, an own goal from Seamus Coleman, Nemanja Matic and Ramires.

CHASING CARDS

Mourinho accused Everton of trying to goad Brazilian-born Spain striker Costa who has inspired Chelsea's 100 percent start to the season with four goals in the opening three league games.

"The thing I didn't like in this game - apart from some of our defensive mistakes - was the way some Everton players were trying to create problems for him (Costa)," he said.

"I don't think this is English football. There is a good tradition with Everton teams because everything is good, everything is positive, the manager, the quality of their football.

"But to be chasing cards to a player who once more had good behaviour and was just here to play football is disappointing. Today everyone was chasing him to get him in trouble."

Everton boss Roberto Martinez said his team's defending was simply not good enough.

"I don't think many teams will score three against Chelsea this season," said the Spaniard, "but the two boxes are going to dictate the scoreline and we were too soft with our defending.

"Every time the ball was around our 18-yard box we had a real sense of fear of it ending up in the back of the net.

"We have conceded 10 goals in three games and that's not like us at all."

Everton have two points from their opening three matches. (Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)