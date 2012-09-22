Soccer-No excuses for Wenger as pressure mounts
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
LONDON, Sept 22 Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is certain he will manage again in England once his time at the Bernabeu comes to an end.
The Portuguese, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea in 2005 and 2006, said it did not matter which Premier League club he would return to despite his affection for the Blues.
"I cannot deny what is clear in my mind. After Real Madrid, England. That is for sure," the former Porto and Inter Milan coach told Britain's Sky Sports Television on Saturday.
Asked which team he would like to join, he added: "In England, everyone. I'm a blue, I'm a London blue but I'm a professional."
Mourinho's Spanish champions have had a sticky start to the season, losing two of their four La Liga games before a stirring comeback to beat Manchester City 3-2 late on in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.
His former club Chelsea are the Champions League holders but Mourinho feels they will badly miss striker Didier Drogba this term after the Ivorian, matchwinner in the final in May, left for Shanghai Shenhua.
"I believe Drogba is a big difference to them. You can't replace Drogba," he said, aware that Fernando Torres has been hit-and-miss so far this term as Chelsea's lone striker.
"Chelsea will miss Drogba and it will mean a few points less." (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30
MUNICH, Feb 15 Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.