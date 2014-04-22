April 22 David Moyes left his job as Manchester United manager after less than a season in charge on Tuesday. Here is a look at his life and career:

EARLY DAYS:

* Moyes was born in April 1963 in Glasgow, Scotland and signed as a professional with Scottish club Celtic in 1980, whom he joined as a junior.

* Two years later he made a substitute appearance against Ajax in the European Cup, one of only 35 appearances over three years.

MOVING AROUND:

* In 1983, he moved to Cambridge United on a free transfer where he developed a reputation as a reliable defender. Two years later he transferred to Bristol City and then in 1987 to Shrewsbury Town.

* He returned home to Dunfermline Athletic in 1990 before briefly joining Hamilton Academical before moving back to England with Preston North End.

* He captained Preston in a Third Division (fourth tier) playoff final at Wembley, where they lost to Wycombe Wanderers. In 1996, he became part of the Preston team promoted as Third Division champions, becoming an assistant to manager Gary Peters but continuing to play.

CHANGE IN DIRECTION - PROGRESS AT PRESTON:

* In 1998, he took over as manager at Preston. In his first full season in charge, he took Preston into the Second Division (third tier) playoffs, where they lost to Gillingham.

* Led Preston to promotion as Second Division champions. In 2001, despite being widely tipped for relegation, Preston reached the First Division (second tier) playoff final against Bolton Wanderers, losing 3-0.

EVERTON:

* Replaced Walter Smith as manager of Everton in March 2002.

* Everton finished in the top six in the Premier League four times under Moyes, qualifying for the Champions League in 2005. The team also reached the 2009 FA Cup final where they lost 2-1 to Chelsea after beating Manchester United in the semi-finals.

* Announced on May 9, 2013 that he would leave Everton at the end of the season and wanted to replace Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

MANCHESTER UNITED:

* Moyes was announced as the new manager of Manchester United on May 10, 2013, replacing the retiring Ferguson on a six-year deal which would start on July 1.

* Failed to land transfer target Cesc Fabregas but did keep Wayne Rooney at the club despite an offer from rivals Chelsea.

* Robin van Persie scored twice to give him a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the Community Shield in his first competitive match in charge. A winning start in the Premier League too with a 4-1 win at Swansea City.

* Three losses in their opening six league matches, including a 4-1 humbling at neighbours Manchester City, give United their worst start in 24 years.

* Successive home defeats to Everton and Newcastle in early December leave defending champions United ninth in the league, 12 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

* United beaten 2-1 at home by Swansea in the third round of the FA Cup.

* Fined 8,000 pounds ($13,100) by the English FA and warned about his future conduct after criticising the referee in the wake of United's 2-1 League Cup semi-final first-leg defeat at Sunderland. Sunderland win the tie on penalties.

* In March, United lose 3-0 at home both to Liverpool and neighbours City but overcome a 2-0 first leg deficit against Olympiakos to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

* United fans unhappy with their side's poor season chip in to hire a plane to trail a banner over Old Trafford reading 'Wrong One - Moyes Out' before the match against Aston Villa.

* After a 1-1 home draw against Bayern Munich, United lose the second leg 3-1 to crash out of the Champions League quarter-finals.

* A listless display by his side in a 2-0 defeat to Everton ended United's slim hopes of Champions League football next season and left the club seventh in the league.

* In the 51 matches during his time in charge at Old Trafford, the club won 27 matches, drew nine and lost 15 in all competitions.

Sources: Reuters/Everton FC (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit and Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)