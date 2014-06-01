LONDON, June 1 Sacked Manchester United manager David Moyes says he has "been tempted" by some very good job offers but may take a break from the game after his short reign at Old Trafford ended five weeks ago.

The 51-year-old Scot, who lost his job on April 22 after less than 10 months in charge, says he has "moved on" from the experience as a "wiser and more knowledgeable coach and manager."

Writing in the Sunday Times, and commenting at length on his departure for the first time, he said United fans should now appreciate that things are changing at their club.

"It could well be that gone are the days of long-term planning at United. They were fully aware of the task I had. It was unfortunate I wasn't given more time to succeed," he said.

"Since leaving, I have received some very good offers and am tempted by one or two of them. I have not closed the door on anything and am open-minded about my next step in management, and whether it will be in the UK or abroad.

"Another possibility is that I may choose to have a break and enjoy watching and observing football throughout the world. What I do know for sure is that I have moved on."

He also resisted any temptation to criticise his predecessor Alex Ferguson, who, it was reported when he left, did not give him his support as the crisis surrounding him grew.

Moyes said: "I have spoken to Sir Alex Ferguson on several occasions in the past few weeks. We met recently at the LMA dinner in London. I had nothing but support from Sir Alex during my time as manager."

United ended the season in seventh place with Ryan Giggs as the interim manager.

Dutchman Louis van Gaal, in charge of the Netherlands side at the World Cup, has since been appointed as their new permanent manager and will take up his job after the finals in Brazil. (Reporting by Mike Collett)