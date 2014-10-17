LONDON Oct 17 David Moyes, who has been out of football since leaving Manchester United in April, says he is ready to resume his managerial career and is waiting for the right club to come along either in England or overseas.

The 51-year-old Scot, who was at Old Trafford for just 10 months last season, told the BBC: "I am ready to return.

"I have enjoyed the time off, but I have got to wait on the right job and make sure it's one that I want."

Moyes spent 11 years at Everton before moving to United to succeed Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2013, but he left in April with United ending up seventh in the Premier League, the first time they had finished outside the top three since 1991.

In the interview, to be televised on Saturday, Moyes says: "I'm really ambitious. I would never have left Everton FC for anybody but an ambitious football club. And I thought Manchester United would have given me that opportunity.

"It didn't materialise that way, so I am hoping that the next club I join gives me the chance to build a team, because I think that is what I am good at."

While preferring to work in England, he did not rule out going abroad.

"I've had several people contact me about jobs but none of them have turned round and said 'here is a job -- it's yours'" he added.

"I will know when the right club comes along and I needed a little bit of time just to make sure that I am ready, and I am feeling good to go back."

RELAXED SUMMER

Moyes said of the break that he had "played some great golf courses, enjoyed a bit of horse racing, spent a bit of time with the family so it's been good."

He added that he had thought he would get more support from United when results started going against him.

"It was really difficult when I lost the job initially because I didn't really see it coming, even though I had been losing games.

"I knew that it could be difficult but I joined a club that I felt stood behind their managers, made sure they supported them in difficult times. And, you know, Sir Alex had difficult times when he first took over.

"And I do understand that the landscape has changed a little bit in football, but I think that United always stood for the right things and I expected them to do what was right with me."

Moyes' successor Louis van Gaal has not enjoyed a great start to his United reign this season either, having lost 5-3 to Leicester City in the Premier League and 4-0 to League One (third tier) Milton Keynes Dons in the Capital One (League) Cup.

Asked what the reaction would have been had he been in charge of such defeats, Moyes said: "I daren't imagine what would have been said about it.

"But Louis van Gaal has got a difficult job as well, just like I did when I took over and he needs to be given that opportunity to get his mark on the team, turn it around.

"He is a very experienced manager and he should be given that chance to do so."

Despite an underwhelming start to the season, United are currently fourth in the table with 11 points from their opening seven matches. After seven matches last season, United had 10 points and were 12th. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Alan Baldwin)