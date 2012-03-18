By Ken Ferris
| LONDON, March 18
LONDON, March 18 Bolton Wanderers midfielder
Fabrice Muamba remained in a critical condition after suffering
a cardiac arrest during the FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham
Hotspur on Saturday, the hospital and club said in a joint
statement on Sunday.
The 23-year-old collapsed on the pitch at White Hart Lane
and was given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) by medics
before being taken to The London Chest Hospital where he is
still in intensive care at the Heart Attack Centre.
The match was abandoned at 1-1 just before halftime after
Muamba fell to the turf near the centre circle. No other player
was involved in the incident and after a delay of several
minutes referee Howard Webb took the teams off the field.
"Fabrice received prolonged resuscitation at the ground and
on route to The London Chest Hospital, where his heart
eventually started working," Sunday's hospital statement said.
"As is normal medical practice, Fabrice remains
anaesthetised in intensive care and will be for at least 24
hours. His condition continues to be closely monitored by the
cardiac specialists at the hospital."
Messages of support for the England under-21 international
have come flooding in from players, clubs and fans for Muamba
with flowers and messages being delivered to the hospital and
laid outside Bolton's Reebok stadium.
Bolton manager Owen Coyle said in Sunday's statement:
"Fabrice's family have asked me to pass on their thanks for the
many, many kind messages of support from not only Bolton fans
but also fans from clubs across the country and abroad.
"All our thoughts and prayers are for Fabrice and his family
at this time. The family would also like to thank the media for
respecting their privacy at this time."
(Editing by Ken Ferris/Alan Baldwin; To query or comment on
this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)