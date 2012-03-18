* Muamba suffered cardiac arrest on pitch at Tottenham
* Bolton's match at Aston Villa on Tuesday postponed
(Adds further statement)
By Ken Ferris
LONDON, March 18 Bolton Wanderers midfielder
Fabrice Muamba remained in a critical condition after suffering
a cardiac arrest during the FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham
Hotspur on Saturday, the hospital and club said in a joint
statement on Sunday.
The 23-year-old will remain anaesthetised in intensive care
for at least the next 24 hours after collapsing on the pitch at
White Hart Lane where he was given CPR (cardiopulmonary
resuscitation) by medics before being taken to hospital.
The match was abandoned at 1-1 just before halftime after
Muamba fell to the turf near the centre circle. No other player
was involved in the incident and after a delay of several
minutes referee Howard Webb took the teams off the field.
"Fabrice Muamba remains in a critical condition in intensive
care in the Heart Attack Centre at the London Chest Hospital.
There will be no further update tonight," a second statement of
the day read.
A previous statement said: "As is normal medical practice,
Fabrice remains anaesthetised in intensive care and will be for
at least 24 hours. His condition continues to be closely
monitored by the cardiac specialists at the hospital."
Messages of support for England under-21 international
Muamba have come flooding in from players, clubs and fans with
flowers and messages delivered to the hospital and laid outside
Bolton's Reebok stadium.
Bolton's Premier League game at Aston Villa which was
scheduled to take place on Tuesday has been postponed.
Bolton manager Owen Coyle said: "Fabrice's family have asked
me to pass on their thanks for the many, many kind messages of
support from not only Bolton fans but also fans from clubs
across the country and abroad.
"All our thoughts and prayers are for Fabrice and his family
at this time. The family would also like to thank the media for
respecting their privacy at this time."
Muamba's family, including his fiancee Shauna and his
brother, have visited the player.
TRUE HUMANITY
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy issued a statement on the
club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) saying: "Our thoughts
are with Fabrice's family and Bolton Wanderers and we are all
willing him to pull through. Events such as this put everything
into perspective.
"We are immensely proud and grateful to the medical teams at
both clubs, their response was immediate and professional. Our
thanks also to both sets of fans for their support and
behaviour.
"Too often we read the negatives about football and yet last
night, at a time of intense emergency and uncertainty, we saw
the true humanity and empathy of the footballing family."
Supporters from both clubs sang Muamba's name when it became
apparent his condition was serious as several players gathered
around him, some crying and holding their heads in their hands.
As he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher there was
applause from the crowd before the fans fell silent and filed
out of the ground into the cold night air in sombre mood.
"All our thoughts are with Fabrice, his family, Owen Coyle
and the club," added Spurs manager Harry Redknapp.
"It was the right decision to abandon the game, everybody
was in a state of shock and it wouldn't have been right to carry
on. Football is the last thing on anyone's mind when an awful
situation such as this happens."
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United players shared
a minute's applause in support of Muamba before their Premier
League match on Sunday.
Muamba, who was born in Democratic Republic of Congo, joined
Bolton from Birmingham City in 2008 in a deal worth over 5
million pounds ($7.92 million) and has made 130 league
appearances for the Premier League club.
He came through Arsenal's youth academy and made two League
Cup appearances for the north London club in the 2005-06 season.
Arsenal's England midfielder Jack Wilshere tweeted: "When I
went to Bolton on loan (in 2009) I was just a kid moving away
from home, I knew Fab from the U21's and I will never forget my
1st day, he showed me around the training ground, introduced me
to everyone and basically looked after me.
"If you know him then you will know what type of man he is!
A leader and a genuinely nice guy! Everyone keep praying!"
($1 = 0.6312 British pounds)
(Editing by Mark Meadows)