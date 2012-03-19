LONDON, March 19 Fabrice Muamba is showing
"small signs of improvement" after suffering a cardiac arrest
during Bolton Wanderers' FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham
Hotspur on Saturday, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.
The 23-year-old Bolton midfielder remains critically ill in
intensive care at the London Chest Hospital but his heart is now
beating without the help of medication and he is also moving his
arms and his legs.
The statement added that Muamba's long-term prognosis
remains unclear and he will continue to be closely monitored.
Muamba collapsed on the White Hart Lane pitch where he was
given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) before being taken to
hospital.
Supporters from both clubs sang Muamba's name when it became
clear his condition was serious while players from both teams
gathered round in shock.
The match was abandoned at 1-1 just before halftime and
Bolton's game with Aston Villa on Tuesday has been postponed.
Support for Muamba has poured in from across the globe.
