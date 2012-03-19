LONDON, March 19 Fabrice Muamba is showing "small signs of improvement" after suffering a cardiac arrest during Bolton Wanderers' FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

The 23-year-old Bolton midfielder remains critically ill in intensive care at the London Chest Hospital but his heart is now beating without the help of medication and he is also moving his arms and his legs.

The statement added that Muamba's long-term prognosis remains unclear and he will continue to be closely monitored.

Muamba collapsed on the White Hart Lane pitch where he was given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) before being taken to hospital.

Supporters from both clubs sang Muamba's name when it became clear his condition was serious while players from both teams gathered round in shock.

The match was abandoned at 1-1 just before halftime and Bolton's game with Aston Villa on Tuesday has been postponed.

Support for Muamba has poured in from across the globe. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)