(Updates after further hospital statement)
LONDON, March 19 Bolton Wanderers' Fabrice
Muamba has been able to recognise family members and respond to
questions appropriately after suffering a cardiac arrest during
an FA Cup quarter-final, the hospital said on Monday.
But although the 23-year-old midfielder is continuing to
show signs of improvement but his condition remains serious in
intensive care, the London Chest Hospital said in a statement.
"He is currently able to breathe independently without the
aid of a ventilator," the statement continued.
Earlier, the hospital said Muamba's heart was
beating without the help of medication and he was moving his
arms and his legs but his long-term prognosis remained unclear.
Muamba collapsed on the pitch at Tottenham Hotspur where he
was given CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) before being taken
to hospital.
FIFA President Sepp Blatter was among those to offer support
for the England Under-21 international with a letter to Bolton
chairman Phil Gartside.
"On behalf of the worldwide football family, I would like to
express my shock and distress on hearing about the cardiac
arrest suffered by Fabrice Muamba during Saturday's FA Cup tie
and wish him strength as he continues to fight to recover from
this critical condition," Blatter wrote.
"Moments like these show us what is truly important in life
and also illustrate the great solidarity that exists between
football fans in times of trouble."
PLAYERS OVERWHELMED
Bolton captain Kevin Davies told the club website
(www.bwfc.co.uk) the players had been overwhelmed by the
reaction following Muamba's collapse.
"We all owe a big thank you to everyone that was on the
scene; the paramedics and medical staff from both our club and
Tottenham Hotspur. I've been at the hospital with the chairman
and the manager, and we're all thankful for the amazing help and
support everyone has shown for Fabrice," Davies said.
"Fab is not only one of our colleagues and a workmate but
he's a friend, father and son - he's one of life's good guys.
"I think I was in the same position as everyone else. We
were following the play and suddenly someone said 'Fabrice has
gone down'. Then it all unfolded from there really. It became
very serious within a matter of seconds," added the Bolton
striker.
"I think it was the first time in my 19 years as a
professional that I've seen a football stadium unite. It was
touching."
Supporters from both clubs sang Muamba's name at White Hart
Lane when it became clear his condition was serious while
players gathered round in shock.
The match was abandoned at 1-1 just before halftime and
Bolton's game with Aston Villa on Tuesday has been postponed.
Tottenham players have been offered extra heart checks
following the incident, Spurs manager Harry Redknapp said.
"We will be providing players with whatever support they
need in order to help them move on from what has happened while
obviously always keeping Fabrice at the forefront of our minds
and willing him to make a recovery," he told the Tottenham
website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com)
"We already had a cardiologist visiting the training ground
today for routine screening so we are able to offer any player
who wishes to be tested for the purpose of reassurance an
additional opportunity to be screened."
(Reporting By Alison Wildey, editing by Ed Osmond)