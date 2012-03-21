LONDON, March 21 Bolton Wanderers's Fabrice
Muamba has made a miraculous recovery after being "in effect
dead" for 78 minutes following his cardiac arrest in Saturday's
FA Cup quarter-final, doctors said on Wednesday.
The Premier League club's doctor Jonathan Tobin told the BBC
that 15 defibrillator shocks had failed to get the 23-year-old's
heart beating in the hour after he collapsed on the pitch at
Tottenham Hotspur.
"We were fearing the worst and didn't think we'd get the
recovery we had. It's incredible," he said.
"It was 48 minutes when he collapsed to reaching hospital
and a further 30 minutes after that. He was, in effect, dead at
that time."
Tobin said he had gone out into the corridor and cried when
the situation sank in after Muamba had arrived at the London
Chest Hospital.
By Tuesday evening, however, the midfielder was sufficiently
recovered to tell Tobin that he was feeling fine.
"I went to see Fabrice last night. I went in and he said
'Hi, doc.'," Sky television quoted Tobin as saying. "I asked him
how he was and he said 'Fine'."
Andrew Deaner, a consultant cardiologist at the London
hospital who was at White Hart Lane as a spectator and ran on to
the pitch to help, said he had also been astonished by the
player's recovery.
"If I was ever going to use the term miraculous it could be
used here. He has made a remarkable recovery so far," he told
the BBC.
"Two hours after (he had regained consciousness) I whispered
in his ear, 'What's your name?' and he said, 'Fabrice Muamba'. I
said 'I hear you're a really good footballer' and he said 'I
try'. I had a tear in my eye."
Deaner said Muamba's life was not in danger now but it was
too early to say whether he would be able to play again. Sam
Mohiddin, the cardiologist looking after the player, said
however that "normal life is within the spectrum of
possibility."
The match against Tottenham was abandoned at 1-1 just before
halftime and has been rescheduled for next Tuesday.
The Sun newspaper quoted a family friend reporting that
Muamba had asked who won the match when he regained
consciousness.
"He was told the match was called off while the two teams
were drawing 1-1," said Aime Esalo. "Fabrice asked why they had
stopped it and his father said 'Because of you'."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)