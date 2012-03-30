LONDON, March 30 Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba has tweeted a picture of himself in his hospital bed two weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest during his side's FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The picture shows Muamba smiling and sitting upright (twitter.com/# !/fmuamba/status/185708452457365504/photo/1).

The 23-year-old is recovering in the London Chest Hospital after collapsing on the pitch before halftime in the game at White Hart Lane.

Doctors said the player had made a miraculous recovery after being "in effect dead" for 78 minutes as they battled to restart his heart with 15 defibrillator shocks. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon)