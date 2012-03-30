Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
LONDON, March 30 Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba has tweeted a picture of himself in his hospital bed two weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest during his side's FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur.
The picture shows Muamba smiling and sitting upright (twitter.com/# !/fmuamba/status/185708452457365504/photo/1).
The 23-year-old is recovering in the London Chest Hospital after collapsing on the pitch before halftime in the game at White Hart Lane.
Doctors said the player had made a miraculous recovery after being "in effect dead" for 78 minutes as they battled to restart his heart with 15 defibrillator shocks. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.