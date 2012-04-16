LONDON, April 16 Bolton Wanderers midfielder
Fabrice Muamba was discharged from the London Chest Hospital on
Monday and said he would be forever in debt to the doctors who
saved his life.
Muamba has made a miraculous recovery after being described
by his club doctor as "in effect dead" for 78 minutes following
a cardiac arrest during his side's FA Cup quarter-final against
Tottenham Hotspur last month.
The 24-year-old needed 15 defibrillator shocks to restart
his heart after collapsing on the White Hart Lane pitch on March
17.
"I am naturally very pleased to be discharged from hospital
and would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to every
single member of staff at The London Chest Hospital who have
played a part in my care," he said in a statement.
"Their dedication, professionalism and expertise is simply
amazing and I will forever be in their debt. I also wish to say
thank you to all the many well-wishers who have sent thousands
of messages of support.
"Now I am out of hospital, I am looking forward to
continuing my recovery and spending precious time with my
family."
Muamba's hospital exit comes days after Livorno's Piermario
Morosini died after suffering a cardiac arrest during an Italian
second division game at Pescara on Saturday.
The 25-year-old former Italy Under-21 international
collapsed in the 31st minute and was pronounced dead after his
arrival at hospital.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by John Mehaffey)