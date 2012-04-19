LONDON, April 19 Bolton Wanderers manager Owen
Coyle said he would not be surprised if Fabrice Muamba played
football again after the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest
last month.
Muamba has made a miraculous recovery after being described
by his club doctor as "in effect dead" for 78 minutes after
collapsing on the pitch during his side's FA Cup quarter-final
against Tottenham Hotspur on March 17.
The 24-year-old, who was discharged from hospital on Monday,
needed 15 defibrillator shocks to restart his heart and is now
resting back at home.
"Knowing Fabrice and how much of a battler he is, it
wouldn't surprise me if he came back to play football one day,"
Coyle said on the club website (www.bwfc.co.uk).
"But, I've got to stress that right now he needs this time
with his family.
"He'll continue to be monitored and we'll carry on hoping
for continued improvement."
Muamba's left hospital days after Livorno's Piermario
Morosini died after suffering a cardiac arrest during an Italian
second division game at Pescara on Saturday.
Thousands of mourners lined the streets of Bergamo for the
25-year-old's funeral on Thursday.
"You only need to look at the tragic events that occurred
last weekend in Italy to put things into perspective," Coyle
added.
"The biggest thing right now is that he (Muamba) is able to
go and have that family time with (his fiancee) Shauna and his
young son Joshua."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)