LONDON, April 30 Fabrice Muamba could be in the
stands when his relegation-threatened Bolton Wanderers side host
Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday, just a
month and a half after his cardiac arrest against the same team.
Muamba, 24, collapsed in an FA Cup quarter-final against
Spurs in London on March 17 and his heart stopped working on its
own for 78 minutes. He came out of hospital two weeks ago after
a remarkable recovery.
"If Fabrice is fit and well for that then I think the game
against Tottenham would be a great opportunity because of the
events that took place at White Hart Lane," Bolton manager Owen
Coyle told British media on Monday.
"It would give a chance for everybody to see how well he is
doing and it would also give him a chance to thank both sets of
fans, who were magnificent on the night, and the Tottenham
players.
"The concern they (Tottenham players) showed for Fabrice
that night was remarkable."
Tottenham, alongside Newcastle United and Chelsea who clash
on Wednesday in London (1845 GMT), are challenging for a
fourth-placed finish which would lead to a Champions League
qualifying round berth.
Spurs lie fourth on 62 points after 35 games, level with
Newcastle, while Chelsea have a point less. The trio are also
chasing third-placed Arsenal, on 66 points with only two games
remaining, in the automatic Champions League spot.
Coyle's side are currently in 18th, level on 34 points with
Queens Park Rangers who are outside the relegation zone thanks
to a superior goal difference. Wigan Athletic and Aston Villa
sit above them on 37 points.
Liverpool entertain Fulham on Tuesday (1845) before their FA
Cup final meeting with Chelsea on Saturday. Stoke City are also
in action against Everton at the same time.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Meadows)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933;
Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/)
Twitter: @PilcherReuters