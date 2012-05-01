LONDON May 1 Fabrice Muamba will cheer on
Bolton Wanderers from the stands when they face Tottenham
Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday following a
remarkable recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the
London club's pitch in March.
Midfielder Muamba, 24, collapsed in an FA Cup quarter-final
against Spurs on March 17 and his heart stopped working on its
own for 78 minutes. He came out of hospital two weeks ago.
"It feels good to be back doing normal stuff again," Muamba
said on this Twitter account on Tuesday.
Bolton manager Owen Coyle added: "We are absolutely
delighted that we will be able to welcome Fabrice and his family
back to the Reebok (stadium), and we are all looking forward to
seeing him.
"It's fitting that the match is between these two clubs and
that Fabrice is able to come along. I know Fabrice is very keen
to show his appreciation to both sets of fans for their
support," Coyle said on the club's website (www.bwfc.co.uk).
The match is of huge importance to both teams.
Bolton are in 18th place, level on 34 points with Queens
Park Rangers who are outside the relegation zone thanks to a
superior goal difference. Wigan Athletic and Aston Villa sit
above them on 37 points.
Tottenham, along with Newcastle United and Chelsea who clash
on Wednesday in London (1845 GMT), are challenging for fourth
place which brings a Champions League qualifying round berth.
Spurs are fourth on 62 points after 35 games, level with
Newcastle and a point ahead of Chelsea.
