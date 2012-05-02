(fixes typo in intro)
LONDON May 2 An emotional Fabrice Muamba said
he would rather be playing than sitting in the stands watching
Bolton Wanderers host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League
after receiving a rapturous ovation before kickoff on Wednesday.
Muamba wiped away tears and waved to fans clapping and
chanting his name, 46 days after making a remarkable recovery
after suffering a cardiac arrest in a match on March 17.
The 24-year-old Bolton midfielder collapsed in an FA Cup
quarter-final against Spurs in London and his heart stopped
working on its own for 78 minutes. He came out of hospital just
over two weeks ago.
"I wish I was playing today," Muamba told Sky Sports.
"I'm getting stronger every day, happy to be back, I'm happy
to sit with the fans. This is a special place if you play here
you know how special it is."
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support. It
helped me every single day. I've got six or seven boxes of
well-wishing cards to get through. The support has been
overwhelming. I'm grateful that I can walk again, to be able to
do things normally again."
