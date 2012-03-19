By Toby Davis
LONDON, March 19 Tottenham Hotspur players have
been offered extra heart checks after the cardiac arrest
suffered by Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba at the
weekend, the London club said on Monday.
Muamba, 23, collapsed on the pitch during Saturday's FA Cup
quarter-final against Spurs at White Hart Lane and is in a
stable but critical condition in intensive care at the London
Chest Hospital.
Tottenham's Premier League game against Stoke City on
Wednesday will go ahead as planned. Manager Harry Redknapp said
the incident, which led to the Bolton match being abandoned at
1-1 just before halftime, was a shock to everyone at his club.
"It is possible the effects of this could hit some quicker
than others and despite these difficult circumstances we all
have to pull together and carry on with our season," Redknapp
told the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
"We will be providing players with whatever support they
need in order to help them move on from what has happened while
obviously always keeping Fabrice at the forefront of our minds
and willing him to make a recovery.
"We already had a cardiologist visiting the training ground
today for routine screening so we are able to offer any player
who wishes to be tested for the purpose of reassurance an
additional opportunity to be screened."
It remains unclear why Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest but
it is thought he did not suffer a heart attack.
According to the British Heart Foundation a cardiac arrest
occurs when the heart stops pumping blood around the body, with
the most common cause being an abnormal heart rhythm known as
ventricular fibrillation.
A heart attack usually occurs due to coronary disease.
"This is a young and apparently fit individual who would
probably represent the healthiest segment of society so what
happened is very counter intuitive," Professor Sanjay Sharma
told Sky News.
"It is very hard to imagine someone as fit as this could
actually have a cardiac arrest on the pitch," added the
professor, the consultant cardiologist who is screening the
Spurs players.
The hospital said on Sunday that Muamba would remain
anaesthetised for 24 hours.
Bolton manager Owen Coyle thanked hospital staff when he
addressed waiting media on Monday.
"Their skills are incredible and we hope that it will help
how quickly everyone reacted to the situation," he said.
"Today is a day when we wait and hope for improvement. He
had such a fantastic smile and that's what we want to see
again."
