UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man United cleared in Pogba deal, FIFA open proceedings against Juventus
* FIFA had asked for details of transfer from Juve (updates with FIFA statement)
LONDON May 28 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has said he is delighted to be given a new one-year contract that will take him into a 12th season with the club.
Carrick, 35, signed from Tottenham in June 2006, winning one Champions League and five Premier League titles.
He was part of the squad that won the Europa League last week and the trophy will be shown off at his testimonial match next Sunday.
"I am delighted that my journey with this great club is going to continue," Carrick told the club's website (www.manchesterunited.com). (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare lovell)
June 21 Oxford United manager Michael Appleton has left the club to become Craig Shakespeare's assistant at Leicester City on a three-year contract.
June 21 Rangers have appointed Manchester City academy director Mark Allen as their director of football, the Scottish Premiership side announced on Tuesday.