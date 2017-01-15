* Manchester United and Liverpool drew 1-1 at Old Trafford

* Ibrahimovic was the home hero with an 84th minute equaliser

* Milner had converted Liverpool's 27th minute penalty opener

* Pogba gave away the spot kick after a big miss minutes before

* Liverpool went up to third but are seven points behind Chelsea

* United's nine-match win streak was ended by their arch-rivals

* Milner has now scored against United for four different clubs

* United visit Stoke City next, Liverpool host Swansea City

MANCHESTER UNITED 1 LIVERPOOL 1

Jan 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic delivered his most important goal yet for Manchester United as he sent Old Trafford wild with his 19th of the season in all competitions to salvage a 1-1 draw with their fiercest rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

James Milner, so often a scourge of United, had silenced the home crowd with a 27th minute penalty as Liverpool seemed to be coasting with relative comfort to a crucial Premier League win until the irrepressible Swede struck with an 84th minute header.

The draw put Liverpool into third spot, alongside second-placed Tottenham on 45 points, but left Chelsea seven points ahead of the pack after 21 games, while United, who saw the end of their nine-match winning streak, remain sixth with 40 points.

It had looked as if it might be a miserable afternoon for the world's most expensive player, Frenchman Paul Pogba, who gave away the penalty with a clumsy handball, missed a golden opportunity to score and looked lost on defensive duty.

Mourinho brought on captain Wayne Rooney as a second half substitute, hoping he would break the club's scoring record but Liverpool, for whom Simon Mignolet made key saves, held United comfortably until Ibrahimovic's decisive late intervention. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris)