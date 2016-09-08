Soccer-Watford and Hull knocked out of FA Cup by lower league teams
LONDON, Jan 29 Premier League clubs Watford and Hull City paid the penalty for fielding weakened teams when they were both knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round on Sunday.
Sept 8 Factbox on the head-to-head record between Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, before they reignite their rivalry in a highly-anticipated derby on Saturday.
OVERALL RECORD
PLAYED 16
WINS
Guardiola 7
Mourinho 3
DRAWS 6
* INTER MILAN 0-0 BARCELONA, September, 2009
The first showdown between then Inter Milan manager Mourinho and Guardiola ended with a stalemate in a Champions League group game at the San Siro.
* BARCELONA 2-0 INTER MILAN, November, 2009
The reverse fixture saw the Spaniard draw first blood against the Portuguese, as Gerard Pique and Pedro secured a 2-0 win for the hosts at the Nou Camp.
* INTER MILAN 3-1 BARCELONA, April, 2010
Inter emerged 3-1 winners in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, as goals from Wesley Sneijder, Maicon and Diego Milito helped Mourinho secure his first victory over Guardiola.
* BARCELONA 1-0 INTER MILAN, April, 2010
A defensive masterclass from 10-man Inter helped Mourinho's side book their spot in the Champions League final, where they would go on to beat Bayern Munich to complete the treble.
* REAL MADRID 0-5 BARCELONA, November, 2010
Guardiola's Barcelona emerged convincing 5-0 winners against Real Madrid, managed by Mourinho, as the pair clashed for the first time in Spain's La Liga.
* REAL MADRID 1-1 BARCELONA, April, 2011
A run of four games in two weeks began with a 1-1 draw as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot at the Santiago Bernabeu.
* BARCELONA 0-1 REAL MADRID, April, 2011
Cristiano Ronaldo's header in extra-time secured the Copa del Rey for Mourinho's side.
* REAL MADRID 0-2 BARCELONA, April, 2011
Aided by two late goals from Lionel Messi, Barcelona won the Champions League semi-final first-leg 2-0 against 10-man Real Madrid. Mourinho was also dismissed in an ill-tempered clash.
* BARCELONA 1-1 REAL MADRID, May, 2011
With Mourinho serving a touchline ban, the two sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at the Nou Camp, as Barcelona progressed to the final.
* REAL MADRID 2-2 BARCELONA, August, 2011
Mesut Ozil opened the scoring for Real, but goals from David Villa and Lionel Messi handed Guardiola's side the lead, before Xabi Alonso ensured a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.
* BARCELONA 3-2 REAL MADRID, August, 2011
A late Lionel Messi goal handed Guardiola the Spanish Super Cup after Real came from behind twice to level the scores.
The game was overshadowed, however, by a touchline brawl during which Mourinho poked Tito Vilanova, then Guardiola's assistant, in the eye.
* REAL MADRID 1-3 BARCELONA, December, 2011
Barcelona recovered after Karim Benzema scored the quickest 'El Clasico' goal to beat Real 3-1.
* REAL MADRID 1-2 BARCELONA, January, 2012
Carles Puyol and Eric Abidal handed the visitors a 2-1 win in the first leg of their Copa del Rey clash.
* BARCELONA 2-2 REAL MADRID, January, 2012
Sergio Ramos was sent off as Barcelona booked their place in the final of the Copa del Rey with a 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp.
* BARCELONA 1-2 REAL MADRID, April, 2012
Cristiano Ronaldo's strike gave Real their first 'El Clasico' victory in four years. It was Barcelona's first home defeat in 55 games and Real went on to win the league title.
* BAYERN MUNICH 2-2 CHELSEA, August, 2013
Guardiola had taken over Bayern Munich, while Mourinho had begun a second spell with Chelsea, and the two faced-off in the UEFA Super Cup. The game ended 2-2 after extra-time as Chelsea's Ramires was sent off.
Guardiola's Bayern eventually triumphed 5-4 on penalties.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Jan 29 Premier League clubs Watford and Hull City paid the penalty for fielding weakened teams when they were both knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round on Sunday.
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Sunday 4th Round Sunday, January 29 Fulham (II) - Hull City 4-1 (halftime: 1-0) Millwall (III) - Watford 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Saturday, January 28 Southampton - Arsenal 0-5 (halftime: 0-3) Blackburn Rovers (II) - Blackpool (IV) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) Burnley - Bristol City (II) 2-0 (halftim
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon, Jan 29 Liverpool hope to rush Senegal's Sadio Mane back from the African Nations Cup by a specially arranged charter plane so he will be available for Tuesday's Premier League match against leaders Chelsea.