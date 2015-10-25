PREVIEW-Soccer-In-form Tottenham relishing chase of Chelsea
LONDON, April 6 Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to exert psychological pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they open the weekend programme at home to Watford on Saturday.
LONDON Oct 25 Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League by drawing 0-0 away to Manchester United in a disappointing local derby on Sunday.
They have 22 points, the same as Arsenal, but a better goal difference.
United stay fourth, two points behind, with West Ham United also above them. They came closest to a goal when substitute Jesse Lingard hit the bar six minutes from the end.
City had won six of the previous eight league derbies, but like the home side found chances hard to come by this time. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, April 6 Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to exert psychological pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they open the weekend programme at home to Watford on Saturday.
LONDON, April 6 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 32 of the Premier League fixtures on April 8-10 (1400 GMT unless stated):
April 6 Hull City manager Marco Silva hailed his side's 4-2 Premier League win over Middlesbrough as their best performance since he took charge at the East Yorkshire club after they climbed out of the relegation zone on Wednesday.