LONDON Oct 25 Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League by drawing 0-0 away to Manchester United in a disappointing local derby on Sunday.

They have 22 points, the same as Arsenal, but a better goal difference.

United stay fourth, two points behind, with West Ham United also above them. They came closest to a goal when substitute Jesse Lingard hit the bar six minutes from the end.

City had won six of the previous eight league derbies, but like the home side found chances hard to come by this time. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)