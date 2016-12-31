* Manchester United came from behind to beat Middlesbrough 2-1

By Richard Martin

MANCHESTER UNITED 2-1 MIDDLESBROUGH

Dec 31 Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored late goals as Manchester United came from behind to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on Saturday and spare Jose Mourinho the embarrassment of losing to his former assistant Aitor Karanka.

Grant Leadbitter latched on to a clever knockdown from Alvaro Negredo to give the visitors the lead in the 67th minute against the run of play after United had hit the woodwork twice and had a goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out.

Top scorer Ibrahimovic set up the sparkling Martial to power a shot past former United goalkeeper Victor Valdes in the 85th minute and one minute later substitute Juan Mata crossed for record signing Pogba to head into the top corner.

United stayed sixth on 36 points after a fifth straight league victory while Boro are 16th on 18 points, four above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)