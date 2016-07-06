July 6 Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Manchester United from German club Borussia Dortmund on a four-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old scored 41 goals in 140 appearances during his three-year spell at Dortmund.

"I am very proud to join Manchester United, this move is a dream come true for me. I am excited to play for a club with such an illustrious history and hope to be part of it for a long time," Mkhitaryan told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

After defender Eric Bailly and forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan becomes new manager Jose Mourinho's third signing as the Portuguese looks to build on last season's FA Cup win. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon)