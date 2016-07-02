July 2 Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, the German club said on Saturday.

The 27-year-old midfielder became the Premier League team's third high-profile signing since the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager in May.

He followed defender Eric Bailly and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic into Old Trafford.

United have not yet confirmed the transfer, but Dortmund chief executive, Hans-Joachim Watzke, said in a statement: "Manchester made us an enormously lucrative offer Had we rejected it the player would have left in 2017 without a fee and we would have just delayed the issue for a year." (Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Ed Osmond)