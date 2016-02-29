(Adds Carrick quotes)

Feb 29 Fledgling forward Marcus Rashford is keen to build on his "crazy" start in Manchester United's first team after impressing with two more goals in Sunday's 3-2 win over title-chasing Arsenal

The 18-year-old's double against the Gunners came after he scored twice on his first team debut in the 5-1 dismantling of Danish side Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday.

"It's just crazy. This is my first game in the Premier League so obviously it's been amazing, and to score two has been a bonus. So hopefully we can carry it on and go again the next game," Rashford told Sky Sports.

Rashford said his late inclusion on Thursday, after Anthony Martial was injured in the warm-up, had probably helped him.

"It was a shock playing midweek ... But that maybe benefited me because I wasn't thinking about the game too much, so it's been good," the Manchester-born player said.

The victory over Arsenal left United fifth in the league, three points behind Manchester City who have a game in hand on their rivals and occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Spanish midfielder Juan Mata heaped praise on his young team mate and highlighted the impact of the other academy graduates, who have plugged the holes of United's injury-ravaged first team squad of late.

"Marcus is on fire ... But the others who came in to play in defence and midfield were also great. I think today is a day to be proud of the club and its academy - we've shown the level that we have," Mata told the club's website (www.manutd.com).

Club stalwart Michael Carrick echoed Mata's words but warned Rashford against any complacency.

"I've seen some debuts but none quite like that... It is an unbelievable start for him. He has just got to keep his head down and keep going," said the 34-year old defensive midfielder.

"There is going to be a lot of attention on him now, people are going to be looking at him because he has thrown himself straight into the spotlight," he added.

United's next game is at home to Watford on Wednesday before Sunday's visit to West Bromwich Albion. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru and Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Patrick Johnston and Andrew Heavens)