May 30 Striker Marcus Rashford has signed a new contract at Manchester United which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2020 with an option to extend for a further year, the club said on their website(www.manutd.com) on Monday.

The 18-year-old United academy graduate scored eight goals this season, including two on his debut against Midtjylland in the Europa League.

"I am delighted to have signed a new contract. I have always been a Manchester United fan, so to be playing in the first team really is a dream come true," Rashford said.

"I am grateful for having the chance to prove myself. To be able to play football at the biggest club in the world means everything to me and my family."

