Sept 8 Manager Louis van Gaal's trust has given Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero confidence and the Argentine is not taking his starting spot in the team for granted.

Romero, who replaced Spaniard David de Gea as United's first choice keeper, has kept four clean sheets but was criticised for their 2-1 loss to Swansea City before the international break.

"Playing for United is a dream and if God helps me this dream will never end," the 28-year-old Romero was quoted as saying by Argentine daily La Nacion.

"As I have been saying, I have to thank Van Gaal for trusting me. Although I had not done a pre-season, I started playing for the biggest club in the world.

"It's important for a goalkeeper to have this support because there is no rotation between goalkeepers -- a goalkeeper starts or he is benched. They are the only two choices -- there is not a third one."

De Gea's failed transfer to Real Madrid will put more pressure on Romero but the goalkeeper, currently on international duty with Argentina, is up for the challenge.

"Let me tell you, I don't think that the goalkeeper spot in United is already mine. I do know that I have a huge support from Van Gaal and his staff," Romero said.

United, who currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, resume their campaign against arch rivals Liverpool on Saturday.