Dec 29 Manchester United were unlucky not to beat Chelsea despite dominating the game, skipper Wayne Rooney said following the goalless home draw against the struggling champions.

The exciting draw on Monday extended United's winless run to eight games, and left the most successful club in the Premiership era in sixth place on the table.

"We created a lot of chances," Rooney, the club's joint second-highest goal scorer told British Media. "We didn't manage to take one but I thought we played some great stuff."

Rooney skied a tough volley late in the match as United struggled to take advantage of greater possession and chances. He has scored one goal in 14 league appearances this season.

"We're going through a tough time but we've all stuck together and put up a great fight," said Rooney, who was the surprise Man of the Match.

"It's a disappointing result as we dominated the game but that's football."

United have found the net just three times in their past six League games, leading to calls for a new striker by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

"I think they need an extra striker," Gerrard, a former England team mate of Rooney, told BT Sport.

"There's too much pressure on Wayne Rooney, Martial is very young, Depay is very young."

Anthony Martial has been one of United's best performers after joining in a massive deal last summer. Despite scoring four goals in his first four matches, the 20-year old has been pushed out to the wing due to Memphis Depay's poor form.

The Red Devils sold strikers Robin van Persie and Javier Hernandez at the start of the season.

Manager Louis van Gaal also ended Radamel Falcao's loan spell and let record signing Angel Di Maria move to Paris Saint-Germain. (Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)