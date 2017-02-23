Soccer-Sterling expects Man City to 'punish' opponents
June 16 Manchester City have the talent to compete on all fronts if they cut down defensive mistakes next season, winger Raheem Sterling has said.
LONDON Feb 23 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney will stay at the club, he said in a statement on Thursday, ending speculation that he could move to China.
“Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I’m grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Manchester United," Rooney said.
British media had reported on Thursday that Rooney's agent, Paul Stretford, was in China to see if he could negotiate a deal for the England forward to leave United.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Neville Dalton)
June 16 Manchester City have the talent to compete on all fronts if they cut down defensive mistakes next season, winger Raheem Sterling has said.
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.