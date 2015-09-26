LONDON, Sept 26 Louis van Gaal was hired to return Manchester United to where the club believe they belong and the Dutchman delivered on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Sunderland sending them top of the Premier League.

Goals by Memphis Depay, signed by Van Gaal from PSV Eindhoven, Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata sealed a routine victory that helped United leapfrog Manchester City into first place.

Van Gaal is yet to win over all of the fans since taking over in 2014 but on the evidence this season they look certain to be challenging for silverware soon.

"It's a nice feeling to be top of the table, it's the first time in my period so I'm happy," Van Gaal said in a BBC interview after United hit top spot for the first time since the opening day of the 2013-14 season under David Moyes.

It was not vintage football though.

United were frustrated by a struggling Sunderland side until Depay put them in front in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time when he converted Mata's cut-back, his first league goal for the club.

Rooney, without a league goal in 11 matches, bundled in the second immediately after the restart to deflate the visitors before Mata rounded off a satisfying day.

"It's always difficult when you play against a team who is only defending and counting on the counter-attack," Van Gaal said.

"I was very happy with the (Depay) goal in added time because (Sunderland) punished themselves. They were always wasting time and the referee was not reacting to that.

"A goal is the biggest influence in a game and I changed my approach at halftime because of that. It became another game but they didn't come at us very much."

Van Gaal said his team knew the earlier result from White Hart Lane, where Tottenham Hotspur demolished City 4-1, before they walked out on to the pitch.

"The players are always looking to the other match so we must respect the culture and I adapt to that," he said.

"I was in former days coach of Barcelona, and Real Madrid was always playing in front of us.

"It is not so easy under pressure to be top of the league and I have to praise my players that they could win and beat Sunderland. I am a very happy coach," added Dutchman Van Gaal. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)