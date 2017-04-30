* Manchester United draw 1-1 with Swansea City

* Rooney penalty put United ahead

* Superb Sigurdsson freekick brought Swans level in 79th minute

* United injury woes continue with Bailly and Shaw withdrawn

* United are away to Arsenal on May 7, Swansea host Everton on May 6

April 30 MANCHESTER UNITED 1 SWANSEA CITY 1

Manchester United's hopes of a top four finish suffered a blow on Sunday as relegation-threatened Swansea City came back for a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Wayne Rooney put United ahead from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime after Marcus Rashford was ruled to have been brought down by Swansea keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

But Swansea earned a potentially important point when Gylfi Sigurdsson curled in a magnificent freekick in the 79th minute.

United's injury woes continued to mount however with defenders Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly both taken off during the game. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)