BRIEF-Cellectar Biosciences receives Japanese patent for CLR 131 and CLR 125
* Cellectar Biosciences receives Japanese patent for CLR 131 and CLR 125 for treatment of cancer stem cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 26 Louis van Gaal did not offer to resign after watching his team's latest home defeat at the hands of Southampton at the weekend, sources close to Manchester United told Reuters on Tuesday.
Britain's Guardian newspaper earlier reported that the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had persuaded the Dutchman to stay following the 1-0 defeat which resulted in fans booing the team and Van Gaal off the pitch. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Jon Boyle)
* Cellectar Biosciences receives Japanese patent for CLR 131 and CLR 125 for treatment of cancer stem cells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synutra International says ISS, Glass Lewis & Co Llc, Egan-Jones proxy services recommended co's stockholders vote "for" proposed going private transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: