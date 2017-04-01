* West Brom hold Man United to goalless draw at Old Trafford

* United failed to break down West Brom's packed defence

* West Brom's James Morrison made his 300th Premier League appearance

* Visiting keeper Foster denied Mkhitaryan and Rashford twice

* Man United next at home to Everton, West Brom visit Watford MANCHESTER UNITED 0 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0

LONDON, April 1 A toothless and injury-hit Manchester United missed a chance to close in on the Premier League's top four when they were held to a 0-0 home draw by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The result left United in fifth place on 53 points from 28 games, four behind fourth-placed Manchester City who visit sixth-placed Arsenal on Sunday. West Brom stayed eighth on 44 points from 30 matches.

United stretched their unbeaten league run to 19 games but it will be scant consolation for Jose Mourinho's side after they created little up front and had to wait until the 67th minute for their first shot on target.

Visiting goalkeeper Ben Foster kept out a pair of Marcus Rashford long-range piledrivers in the closing stages while former United midfielder Darren Fletcher almost stunned David De Gea at the other end. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Neville Dalton)