LONDON Nov 23 The English Premier League has become the latest business to profit from the easing of trade sanctions with Myanmar by agreeing a three-year TV rights deal in the Asian country.

The rights have been bought by locally owned SkyNet, the biggest pay TV company in the former British colony.

"Despite intense competition from international companies SkyNet is delighted to be able to offer the world's most followed football league to its viewers," SkyNet Managing Director Daw Myint Myint Win said in a statement.

Some commentators say the overall value of Premier League TV rights - foreign and domestic - could top 5 billion pounds ($8 billion) for the three seasons starting in 2013-14. ($1 = 0.6246 British pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Mark Meadows)