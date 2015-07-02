July 2 Portugal winger Nani is set to join Fenerbahce from Manchester United with the Turkish club saying negotiations were underway and he will be in Istanbul on Sunday for a medical.

"Fenerbahce has begun talks with Luis Nani and his club Manchester United to transfer the player," the Turkish league runners-up said on their official Twitter feed.

The 28-year-old joined United in 2007 from Sporting Lisbon, where he spent last season on loan scoring 11 goals. He has been told he is not part of United manager Louis van Gaal's plans.

Nani, who won four Premier League titles and the Champions League at United, signed a five-year deal in September 2013.