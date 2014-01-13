(Adds details)

Jan 13 Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri expects to be out for around eight weeks after suffering a serious knee injury in Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old was carried off the pitch on a stretcher following a tackle by Newcastle defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa towards the end of the match at St James' Park.

"Thank you everyone for your kind words and overwhelming support, I suppose it's kind of good news that I will be out around eight weeks," the French international said on his official Twitter account on Monday.

Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini told reporters after the match that he thought Nasri had hurt medial ligaments, and was angered Yanga-Mbiwa had not been sent off for the challenge.

Nasri had been in strong form for the 2011-12 Premier League champions, and will hope to recover in time to ensure a place in the French squad for the World Cup later in the year.

City top the Premier League by one point ahead of Chelsea, although Arsenal can reclaim top spot with victory at Aston Villa later on Monday. (Reporting by Josh Reich)