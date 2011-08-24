* Nasri completes move to Manchester City, signs four-year
deal
* Media reports put the transfer fee around 25 million
pounds
* City and Nasri frustrated over time transfer has taken
(Adds Nasri and Mancini quotes)
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 24 Manchester City
finally signed Samir Nasri from Arsenal on Wednesday with the
club using their financial muscle to add yet more attacking
flair to a squad being built to end a 43-year league title
drought.
The 24-year-old France midfielder, glad the protracted
battle over his move was over, signed a four-year deal at the
world's richest club with local media reporting the transfer fee
was around 25 million pounds ($41 million).
"It's a big relief because it was a long, long negotiation
and discussion between the two clubs," Nasri, who was chased for
most of the close season, said on the City website (mcfc.co.uk).
"Now I'm finally a City player. That's what I wanted since
the start.
Keen to wrest the Premier League title from their more
successful neighbours Manchester United, City have spent an
unprecedented amount of money for British soccer in putting
together a team that on paper is up to the challenge.
It was that potential that attracted Nasri to the club with
the midfielder saying compatriot and former City player Patrick
Vieira had told him it was "the club of the future".
Nasri, who will wear the number 19 shirt, was one of the
final pieces in the puzzle for coach Roberto Mancini who said
this month that if he completed his squad in this transfer
window City could fight for the title this year.
"He's a fantastic player because he has technique and
mentality," Mancini said in a video on City's website
(www.mcfc.co.uk) on Wednesday.
"I knew him when he was playing at Marseille because I
followed him when I was at Inter (Milan), we wanted to talk to
him five years ago. In the last four years he has improved a
lot."
Mancini has spoken of his frustration over the time it has
taken to bring Nasri to the northwest of England, saying he
wanted to bring him in earlier to prepare for the season.
His new signing shared his annoyance.
"I was a little bit frustrated because I said to the
(Arsenal) manager I wanted to leave," Nasri said. "So I stayed
for the whole pre-season, I wanted to do the pre-season with
Manchester so I could know my team mates a little bit more."
PERFECT START
Nasri, who scored 15 goals for Arsenal last season, could
make his City debut on Sunday when his new club travel to face
his old club's bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Mancini will have to work out how to fit Nasri into a team
who already boast another playmaker, David Silva, and attacking
talent such as Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko, Carlos Tevez and Mario
Balotelli.
"He's a player maybe like David Silva. But he can also play
in the middle," the Italian, who has hinted he has not quite
finished shopping in this transfer window, said.
With City gearing up for their first Champions League
campaign when the group stage starts next month, Mancini has
plenty of chances for squad rotation.
City had already laid out around 50 million pounds in this
window on Argentina forward Aguero, French left-back Gael Clichy
-- also bought from Arsenal -- and Montenegro defender Stefan
Savic.
Since being taken over by the Abu Dhabi United Group in
August 2008, City have splashed out on a series of high-profile
signings and results on the field have steadily been improving.
Under Mancini, who took over as manager in late 2009, they
were third last season, one place above Arsenal in City's
highest Premier League finish. They also won the FA Cup, their
first major trophy in 35 years.
City have enjoyed a perfect start to the new Premier League
season by winning both games to top the table on goal difference
ahead of champions and neighbours Manchester United.
Nasri's exit was another blow to Arsenal who have endured a
torrid start to the season, including former captain Cesc
Fabregas' departure for Barcelona earlier this month.
